Nonprofit Hospice Continues Providing Comfort Care During Pandemic

Circle of Life Hospice, the largest nonprofit hospice provider in Northwest Arkansas, remains open, but is now operating under strict COVID-19 federal and state directives, according to CEO Catherine Grubbs. She says care teams of physicians, nurses, aides, social workers, chaplains and volunteers are using protective protocols as they continue to provide critical acute symptom and pain management at two inpatient hospice facilities in Springdale and Bentonville, as well as in patients' homes and assisted living facilities.