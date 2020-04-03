© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

First Shipment of PPE Arrives in State as Coronavirus Cases Surpass 700

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published April 3, 2020 at 6:28 PM CDT
covid-19.png

During Friday's coronavirus response briefing, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced the first shipment of personal protective equipment from outside sources had arrived. He also said the state's testing capacity continues to rise as positive COVID-19 cases surpassed 700. Arkansas Secretary of Health Nate Smith stressed that people with underlying health conditions need to be extremely cautious. To watch the full briefing, click here.

Ozarks at Large Stories CoronavirusCOVID-19
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
