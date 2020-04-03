First Shipment of PPE Arrives in State as Coronavirus Cases Surpass 700
During Friday's coronavirus response briefing, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced the first shipment of personal protective equipment from outside sources had arrived. He also said the state's testing capacity continues to rise as positive COVID-19 cases surpassed 700. Arkansas Secretary of Health Nate Smith stressed that people with underlying health conditions need to be extremely cautious. To watch the full briefing, click here.