Area Agency on Aging Staff Take Pandemic Precautions

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published April 6, 2020 at 12:43 PM CDT
Angie Dunlap, director of senior center services at Area Agency on Aging NWA, takes a selfie with Wilma Myers from the Springdale Senior Activity and Wellness Center during a beanbag baseball tournament held last year in Harrison.

The Area Agency on Aging which serves thousands of seniors across a nine-county region in Northwest and north central Arkansas, continues to provide critical services, under federal and state pandemic directives. Regional Director Brad Bailey and Director of Senior Center Services Angie Dunlap describe how agency staff and seniors are coping. 

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
