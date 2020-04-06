Area Agency on Aging Staff Take Pandemic Precautions

The Area Agency on Aging which serves thousands of seniors across a nine-county region in Northwest and north central Arkansas, continues to provide critical services, under federal and state pandemic directives. Regional Director Brad Bailey and Director of Senior Center Services Angie Dunlap describe how agency staff and seniors are coping.
