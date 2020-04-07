© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Federal Forest Recreational Sites in Arkansas Temporarily Close

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published April 7, 2020 at 12:58 PM CDT
fsm8_042901.jpg
Courtesy
/
USDA Forest Service
A map of Ozark-St. Francis National Forest shows wilderness and recreational areas.

In late March, Ozark-St. Francis and Ouachita National Forests in Arkansas temporarily closed most recreational areas and campgrounds, to protect the public as well as staff during the coronavirus pandemic.

Update: Whitaker Point, also known as Hawksbill Crag, and Glory Hole Trails located in Newton County, on the Ozark-St. Francis National Forests, have also been temporary shutdown until further notice. That includes trailhead parking access.

 

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories CoronavirusCOVID-19National ForestUSDA National Forest
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich
Related Content