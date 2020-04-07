Federal Forest Recreational Sites in Arkansas Temporarily Close

In late March, Ozark-St. Francis and Ouachita National Forests in Arkansas temporarily closed most recreational areas and campgrounds, to protect the public as well as staff during the coronavirus pandemic.

Update: Whitaker Point, also known as Hawksbill Crag, and Glory Hole Trails located in Newton County, on the Ozark-St. Francis National Forests, have also been temporary shutdown until further notice. That includes trailhead parking access.



