The Other Side of Palindromes
Published April 7, 2020 at 12:51 PM CDT
Our Militant Grammarian, Katherine Shurlds, tells us a palindrome backwords is something different.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
