Four Weeks In, Arkansas COVID-19 Cases Top 1,000

In Wednesday's coronovirus response briefing, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced the number of COVID-19 cases has surpassed 1,000. Of returned test results so far, there is a 6.6 percent positivity rate. Hutchinson also announced the state is going to provide another jolt of money to help small business owners. Meanwhile, Arkansas Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston told the press some of the first relief checks for those without jobs are arriving, but more work needs to be done. To watch the governor's full briefing, click here.



