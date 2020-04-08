© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Four Weeks In, Arkansas COVID-19 Cases Top 1,000

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published April 8, 2020 at 6:21 PM CDT
covid-19.png

In Wednesday's coronovirus response briefing, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced the number of COVID-19 cases has surpassed 1,000. Of returned test results so far, there is a 6.6 percent positivity rate. Hutchinson also announced the state is going to provide another jolt of money to help small business owners. Meanwhile, Arkansas Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston told the press some of the first relief checks for those without jobs are arriving, but more work needs to be done. To watch the governor's full briefing, click here.

 

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories CoronavirusCOVID-19
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Related Content