Ozarks at Large Stories

Reaching Out to Neighbors While Staying Apart

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published April 8, 2020 at 1:17 PM CDT

This week, we're hearing from Northwest Arkansas residents involved in the Year of the Neighbor challenge, which was started by University of Arkansas Assistant Professor Jean Eichler before the pandemic. We ask one participant about the effort before and after social distancing.

Ozarks at Large Stories CoronavirusCOVID-19
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
