Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories
The New Classroom: A Special KUAF Reporting Series on Education During COVID-19
0000017d-2122-dd26-adfd-e56710b50000The New Classroom is a special reporting series, supported by The Walton Family Foundation, exploring the struggles, changes and innovations in education during the COVID-19 pandemic. You can find reports in this series listed below.

Webinar Series Aims to Help Parents of Children With Special Needs

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published April 8, 2020 at 1:18 PM CDT

A new, free webinar series begins Thursday, April 9, to help parents of special needs children while schools continue distancing learning during the pandemic. The webinars are a collaboration between the Arkansas Center for Exceptional Families and educators.

EducationCoronavirusCOVID-19
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
