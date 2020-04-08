0000017d-2122-dd26-adfd-e56710b50000The New Classroom is a special reporting series, supported by The Walton Family Foundation, exploring the struggles, changes and innovations in education during the COVID-19 pandemic. You can find reports in this series listed below.
Webinar Series Aims to Help Parents of Children With Special Needs
A new, free webinar series begins Thursday, April 9, to help parents of special needs children while schools continue distancing learning during the pandemic. The webinars are a collaboration between the Arkansas Center for Exceptional Families and educators.