Unemployed Crowd NWA Workforce Centers

The number of out-of-work Arkansans applying for unemployment insurance claims is at historic levels due to the coronavirus pandemic and expected to number more than 150,000 by the end of this week. Several agree to talk about their difficult situations, as they stand in long lines at the Fayetteville Workforce Center observing social distancing rules — forced to wait for hours to be processed due to glitches in online and phone systems, they say.
