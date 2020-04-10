Renters, Landlords Face Similar Worries As Rent, Mortgage Payments Are Due

A third of the people who live in Arkansas rent their homes and many of them have lost their jobs because of the coronavirus pandemic. Now that April 1 has come and gone and May 1 is around the corner, many renters and landlords in the region are facing similar concerns. Renters are trying to come up with ways to pay their rent, while landlords are figuring out if they can get any relief on the mortgages they owe on their properties.