Ozarks at Large Stories

State Commerce Secretary Discusses Unemployment Numbers, Shared Work Program

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published April 10, 2020 at 7:00 PM CDT
At Friday's coronavirus response briefing, Arkansas Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston discussed the number of unemployment claims filed in the state since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. He also discussed the shared work program, opened up through the federal CARES Act, which is being implemented by 44 companies in Arkansas. It allows businesses to divide workable hours to avoid large layoffs. Heading into Easter weekend, Governor Asa Hutchinson appealed for people to not gather. You can watch the full briefing here.

Ozarks at Large Stories CoronavirusCOVID-19
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
