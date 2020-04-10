State Commerce Secretary Discusses Unemployment Numbers, Shared Work Program

At Friday's coronavirus response briefing, Arkansas Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston discussed the number of unemployment claims filed in the state since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. He also discussed the shared work program, opened up through the federal CARES Act, which is being implemented by 44 companies in Arkansas. It allows businesses to divide workable hours to avoid large layoffs. Heading into Easter weekend, Governor Asa Hutchinson appealed for people to not gather. You can watch the full briefing here.