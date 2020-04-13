Dozens of Coronavirus Cases Reported at Two Arkansas Prisons

On Monday, during his coronavirus response briefing, Governor Asa Hutchinson reported the highest single day increase in COVID-19 cases in the state at 130. He attributed it to the growing number of cases in Arkansas's incarcerated populations. There are now at least 55 positive cases of the virus at a federal prison in Forrest City and 43 in a maximum security barrack at Cummins Unit near Gould. Hutchinson also announced the appointment of a board of medical professionals to advise how, and when, the state should start its return to normal after the coronavirus peaks. You can watch the full briefing here.