Governor Says Best Public Health Advice Will Dictate Return to Normal

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published April 14, 2020 at 7:00 PM CDT
covid-19.png

During Tuesday's daily coronavirus response briefing, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced two new executive orders. The first lets first responders and frontline healthcare workers cite COVID-19 as a reason for filing for workers' compensation. The second provides liability immunity for medical emergency responders. He also provided an update on the response to the cases reported at the Cummins Unit state prison and the federal prison in Forrest City. Hutchinson said the best public health advice balanced with the need for people to make a living will determine the relaxation of social distancing rules, but for now those remain in place. On Monday, President Trump said he has the sole authority to reopen the U.S. economy. Hutchinson said the comments were Trump “expressing himself in his normal fashion.” You can watch the full briefing here.

Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
