Ozarks at Large Stories

Prairie Grove Farmer Teaches Home Gardening Basics During Pandemic

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published April 14, 2020 at 12:14 PM CDT
IMG_5032.jpg
J. Froelich
/
KUAF
Jared and Lindi Phillips, holding baby Sparrow, pose with draft horses Oscar and Felix at Willow Spring Ranch in Prairie Grove.

Worries about food scarcity and hoarding during the COVID-19 pandemic are spurring more Americans to home garden for the first time. Farmer Lindi Phillips, who operates Willowmeade Farm in Prairie Grove, has been responding to online queries on where to dig and what is best to plant on the Ozarks bioregion. She's also sharing gardening advice on her Facebook page as well via her Instagram @matriarkie. In a video, Phillips https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=drIm-p12ooE">demonstrates how she tills her family garden using draft horses dragging an antique harrow.

Correction: In our audio story, we mistate the name of the the Phillips farm.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories FarmingCoronavirusCOVID-19Home Gardens
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich
