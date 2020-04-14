Prairie Grove Farmer Teaches Home Gardening Basics During Pandemic

Worries about food scarcity and hoarding during the COVID-19 pandemic are spurring more Americans to home garden for the first time. Farmer Lindi Phillips, who operates Willowmeade Farm in Prairie Grove, has been responding to online queries on where to dig and what is best to plant on the Ozarks bioregion. She's also sharing gardening advice on her Facebook page as well via her Instagram @matriarkie. In a video, Phillips https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=drIm-p12ooE">demonstrates how she tills her family garden using draft horses dragging an antique harrow.

Correction: In our audio story, we mistate the name of the the Phillips farm.