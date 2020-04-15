Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Artists Help Artists Do Business
Published April 15, 2020 at 12:34 PM CDT
NWA Artist INC features artists helping artists understand the financial and marketing sides of their work. Applications for 25 spots in the fourth annual Northwest Arkansas edition of the program are due April 30. A webinar this Saturday at 10 a.m. will explain some of the details.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
