Governor, Medical Advisors to Begin Discussing Emergence Out of Pandemic

During Thursday's coronavirus response briefing, Governor Asa Hutchinson said he was pleased to see the apparent decline of confirmed cases of COVID-19, but added he expects the numbers will still bounce up and down. Hutchinson also announced he plans to meet with his board of medical advisors Friday to begin discussing the state's eventual emergence out of the pandemic, although Arkansas Health Secretary Nate Smith acknowledged there's no need to prematurely dissolve the precautions in place. To watch the governor's full briefing, click here.



