© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Ozarks at Large for Thursday, April 16, 2020

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich,
Kyle KellamsPaul Gatling
Published April 16, 2020 at 7:00 PM CDT

On today's show, we have the latest from the governor's daily coronavirus response briefing. Plus, we find out how local makers and small manufacturers are collaborating with hospitals to find innovative solutions to the personal protective equipment shortage. And, we head to Pea Ridge where coaches are using an app and creating video drills for players to create virtual off-season practices.

Ozarks at Large Stories
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Paul Gatling
Contributing reporter from Northwest Arkansas Business Journal and Talk Politics.
See stories by Paul Gatling
Related Content