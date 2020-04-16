Ozarks at Large for Thursday, April 16, 2020

On today's show, we have the latest from the governor's daily coronavirus response briefing. Plus, we find out how local makers and small manufacturers are collaborating with hospitals to find innovative solutions to the personal protective equipment shortage. And, we head to Pea Ridge where coaches are using an app and creating video drills for players to create virtual off-season practices.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.