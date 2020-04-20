Expanded Testing Capabilities Necessary to Begin Lifting Restrictions

At today's coronavirus response briefing, Governor Asa Hutchinson said expanded testing capabilities will be necessary for the state to start lifting pandemic restrictions. He added that Arkansas is in the second-highest testing category with between 60 to 90 residents getting tested per 1,000 people, but the goal is for the state to expand beyond contact tracing testing. Hutchinson reported there were more coronavirus cases on the Cummins Unit prison. To watch the full briefing, click here.



