© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Expanded Testing Capabilities Necessary to Begin Lifting Restrictions

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published April 20, 2020 at 6:29 PM CDT
covid-19.png

At today's coronavirus response briefing, Governor Asa Hutchinson said expanded testing capabilities will be necessary for the state to start lifting pandemic restrictions. He added that Arkansas is in the second-highest testing category with between 60 to 90 residents getting tested per 1,000 people, but the goal is for the state to expand beyond contact tracing testing. Hutchinson reported there were more coronavirus cases on the Cummins Unit prison. To watch the full briefing, click here.

 

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories CoronavirusCOVID-19
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Related Content