First Healthcare Worker Dies of COVID-19 in State; Governor Considers Release of Prisoners

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published April 20, 2020 at 2:52 PM CDT
covid-19.png

During Sunday's coronavirus response briefing, Nate Smith, the state's secretary of health, announced Arkansas's first healthcare worker has died after contracting COVID-19. Officials also discussed the growing number of prisoners who have tested positive for the virus at the Cummins Unit, a state prison in southeast Arkansas. Governor Asa Hutchinson is asking for a review of prisoners throughout the state to determine who can be released early without posing a threat to society. You can watch the full briefing here.

Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
