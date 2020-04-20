First Healthcare Worker Dies of COVID-19 in State; Governor Considers Release of Prisoners

During Sunday's coronavirus response briefing, Nate Smith, the state's secretary of health, announced Arkansas's first healthcare worker has died after contracting COVID-19. Officials also discussed the growing number of prisoners who have tested positive for the virus at the Cummins Unit, a state prison in southeast Arkansas. Governor Asa Hutchinson is asking for a review of prisoners throughout the state to determine who can be released early without posing a threat to society. You can watch the full briefing here.