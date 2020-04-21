© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Eureka Springs Methodist Church Pastor Answers the Call

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published April 21, 2020 at 12:34 PM CDT
answering_the_call.jpg
Courtesy
/
Bill Featherstone
A group of masked volunteers wait for a shipment of frozen prepared meals to arrive at Sparky's Restaurant in Eureka Springs.

Blake Lasater, the pastor of United Methodist Church in Eureka Springs, along with a team of dedicated church and local volunteers are delivering meals and groceries to hundreds of Western Carroll County residents shut in due to the coronavirus pandemic. The mission has been named Answering the Call.

 

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Food InsecurityCoronavirusCOVID-19
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich
Related Content