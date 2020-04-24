© 2022 KUAF
Arkansas Cummins Prison Becomes Coronavirus Epicenter

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published April 24, 2020 at 12:38 PM CDT
Holly Dickson is legal director and interim executive director at the ACLU of Arkansas in Little Rock.

A significant number of COVID-19 cases in Arkansas have been documented inside Cummins State Prison, south of Pine Bluff. In response, this week a coalition of civil rights groups, including ACLU Arkansas with assistance from prison rights advocacy group decARcerate, filed an emergency complaint on behalf of the prisoners. It states the Arkansas Department of Corrections and the state are taking inadequate measures to prevent disease spread within state correctional facilities.

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
