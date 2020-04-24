Arkansas Cummins Prison Becomes Coronavirus Epicenter

A significant number of COVID-19 cases in Arkansas have been documented inside Cummins State Prison, south of Pine Bluff. In response, this week a coalition of civil rights groups, including ACLU Arkansas with assistance from prison rights advocacy group decARcerate, filed an emergency complaint on behalf of the prisoners. It states the Arkansas Department of Corrections and the state are taking inadequate measures to prevent disease spread within state correctional facilities.
