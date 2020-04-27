© 2022 KUAF
Governor Provides Update on Reopening Plans, but Says He's Watching Other States

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published April 27, 2020 at 7:17 PM CDT
The number of cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas topped 3,000 on Monday. During today's coronavirus response briefing, Governor Asa Hutchinson discussed how the state is going ahead of the possible May 4 date for easing some current restrictions. He said Arkansas is doing well when it comes to reopening qualifications suggested for the first phase of the Opening America Up Again framework from the White House. While the state is seeing a downward trend in coronavirus cases, Hutchinson also said officials are watching what happens in other nearby states as they loosen restrictions at different rates. To watch the full briefing, click here.

Ozarks at Large Stories CoronavirusCOVID-19
