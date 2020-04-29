Reflections in Black: Samella Lewis

Born in New Orleans in February 1923, Samella Lewis has spent her life creating and considering the creative spirit of African Americans. She received her bachelor's degree from Dillard University and was taught and mentored by noted sculptress Elizabeth Catlett. In 1951, Lewis became the first African American woman to receive a doctorate in Art History and Fine Arts from Ohio State University. She was a professor for 15 years at Scripps College in California and was the institution's first tenured African American professor. In 1976, she created a journal called The International Review of African American Art and helped found the Museum of African American Art in Los Angeles County, Calif.. Throughout her life, Lewis has been honored by many organizations and is known as the godmother of African American art.
Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas. As a budding musician in his formative years, he became enthralled with recording technology, which carried over into his collegiate studies of print and multimedia journalism at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Upon receiving his degree in journalism in 2011, Timothy immediately began working as a freelance reporter and photographer for the Washington County Observer in West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. It wasn't long before he left the newspaper business for radio and began working full-time as an announcer and news programmer for KURM AM/FM in Rogers.
Reflections in Black is a weekly segment on Ozarks at Large, hosted by Raven Cook. Reflections in Black is dedicated to exploring the legacy of Black Americans, both in the United States and around the globe, by providing resources for understanding and hope for all people.