Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Hairstylist Sets Up Virtual Appointments to Assist Clients

KUAF
Published April 30, 2020 at 1:02 PM CDT
virtual_haircuts.jpg
Courtesy
/
Scarlett Howell
Scarlett Howell is a Fayetteville hairstylist who's consulting with clients via video chat during the pandemic.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson is expected to make an announcement May 1 regarding the possibility of lifting coronavirus outbreak restrictions on businesses that provide personal care services like haircuts. For those who’d like assistance in the meantime, hairstylist Scarlett Howell is helping clients maintain their hair over video chat.

