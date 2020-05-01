Governor Discusses Reopening Personal Care Services, Additional Funding for Business Grants

During Friday's daily coronavirus response briefing, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced barber shops, salons, massage services, body art businesses and spas can reopen on Wednesday, May 6, if owners follow specific guidelines. The governor also said the Arkansas Ready for Business grant program, which is designed to help businesses become complaint with pandemic guidelines, might receive an injection of another $85 million because of overwhelming demand for assistance. To watch the full briefing, click here.