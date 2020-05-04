© 2022 KUAF
University of Arkansas

How the Pandemic Has Changed the Ways Hospitals Provide Medical Care

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published May 4, 2020 at 1:05 PM CDT
Washington Regional Medical Center
Dr. Mark Thomas, vice president and medical director of Population Health at Washington Regional Medical Center.

We continue our series of discussions with instructors for a University of Arkansas Honors forum taking place later this month called Pandemic. Today, we have a conversation with Dr. Mark Thomas, the vice president and medical director of  Population Health at Washington Regional Medical Center. The Pandemic forum will take place May 11 to 22.  The Honors College will provide free public access to the forum by posting a recording of each class online.

Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
