During Wednesday's coronavirus response briefing, Governor Asa Hutchinson set a goal of completing 60,000 COVID-19 tests in the state by the end of the month. He says Arkansas has received a committment from the CDC for 90,000 kits and swabs to make that possible. State Secretary of Health Nate Smith also announced dental procedures will be allowed to resume Monday, May 11. To watch the full briefing, click here.