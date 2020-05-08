Northwest Arkansas Houses of Worship Consider Reopening
1 of 18
Rev. Evan Garner stands with his cardboard congregtation, life-size figurines fabricated by parishioners, at St. Paul Episcopal Church in Fayetteville.
J. Froelich
2 of 18
Rev. Evan Garner, sits with his own fabricated replica at St. Paul Episcopal Church.
J. Froelich
3 of 18
Choir member replicas surround the St. Paul Episcopal Church altar.
J. Froelich
4 of 18
A replica of Samantha Clare, St. Paul Episcopal Church formation director, is illuminated by stained glass.
J. Froelich
5 of 18
Imam Essalki Abdellah delivering a lecture inside the Islamic Center of Northwest Arkansas a year ago.
Courtesy
6 of 18
Islamic Center of Northwest Arkansas in Fayetteville is operating remotely during the pandemic.
Courtesy
7 of 18
An Islamic Center of Northwest Arkansas COVID-19 charity relief poster.
Courtesy
8 of 18
St. Joseph Catholic Church pastor, Father Jason Tyler, remotely sprinkles holy water on parishioners during Palm Sunday.
Courtesy
9 of 18
Father Jason Tyler greets parishioners on Palm Sunday, with associate pastor Father Jayraj Sure.
Courtesy
10 of 18
A parishioner's dog observes a virtual mass conducted by St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Courtesy
11 of 18
Temple Shalom of Northwest Arkansas like most places of worship this spring has been doing so remotely.
Courtesy
12 of 18
A late December feast is held at Temple Shalom of Northwest Arkansas, weeks before the epidemic reached Arkansas.
Courtesy
13 of 18
Rabbi Jacob Adler teaching his congregation before the COVID-19 outbreak shuttered his synagogue.
Courtesy
14 of 18
Temple Shalom Northwest Arkansas President, Stanley Rest, says no decision has been made regarding re-opening during the coronavirus pandemic.
J. Froelich
15 of 18
A photo-rendering of Cross Church at Pinnacle Hills.
Courtesy
16 of 18
A Cross Church congregation assembled in mid-Feburary.
Courtesy
17 of 18
Cross Church members organizing a recent grocery give-away.
Courtey
18 of 18
A graphic illustrating how Cross Church plans to open in the coming months.
Courtey
Religious leaders from St. Joseph Catholic Church, the Islamic Center of Northwest Arkansas, St. Paul Episcopal Church, Temple Shalom of Northwest Arkansas and Cross Church reveal how they and their congregations have been coping with closure during the COVID-19 pandemic and plans for reopening.