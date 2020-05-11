Part One: Arkansas AMI Aims to Keep Students Engaged While Schools Are Closed

With Arkansas school buildings closed because of the coronavirus outbreak, state education officials and Arkansas PBS are partnering to bring lessons to students' homes. The Alternative Methods of Instruction program, which provides packets of material for students to work on at home, was originally intended to be a short-term solution for situations like snow days. In part one, KUAR's Michael Hibblen takes a look at how AMI grew into five hours of daily programming on Arkansas PBS geared toward pre-K to eighth grade students that can be watch on TV or online.