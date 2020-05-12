© 2022 KUAF
The New Classroom: A Special KUAF Reporting Series on Education During COVID-19
0000017d-2122-dd26-adfd-e56710b50000The New Classroom is a special reporting series, supported by The Walton Family Foundation, exploring the struggles, changes and innovations in education during the COVID-19 pandemic. You can find reports in this series listed below.

Part Two: Arkansas AMI Aims to Keep Students Engaged While Schools Are Closed

KUAF | By Michael Hibblen
Published May 12, 2020 at 5:38 PM CDT
Little Rock Central High School teacher Stacey McAdoo hosts Arkansas AMI lessons for students in sixth through eighth grades.

With Arkansas school buildings closed because of the coronavirus outbreak, state education officials and Arkansas PBS are partnering to bring lessons to students' homes. The Alternative Methods of Instruction program, which provides packets of material for students to work on at home, was originally intended to be a short-term solution for situations like snow days. In part two of his report, KUAR's Michael Hibblen speaks with educators about the effectiveness of the state's AMI program.

