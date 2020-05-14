0000017d-2122-dd26-adfd-e56710b50000The New Classroom is a special reporting series, supported by The Walton Family Foundation, exploring the struggles, changes and innovations in education during the COVID-19 pandemic. You can find reports in this series listed below.
A Virtual Salute to Springdale's Graduating Seniors
To make sure their graduating seniors know they're appreciated, the Springdale School District will share special video tributes to them. Business owners, community members and elected officials share their thoughts for each of the district's high school gradutating classes.