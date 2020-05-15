© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Art Ventures Gets $10,000 Gift, Shifts to Virtual Exhibitions

KUAF | By Daniel Caruth
Published May 15, 2020 at 1:22 PM CDT
1 of 3
The gift comes from Linda C. Sheets, Ltd., which seeks to preserve the legacy of scratch artist and Art Ventures collaborator, Linda Sheets.
Courtesy
2 of 3
Art Ventures now offers virtual exhibitions through its website for free.
Courtesy
3 of 3
The current exhibition, "Re-vision: A Modernist Approach," runs through May 29.
Courtesy

This month, Art Ventures, a nonprofit art gallery, recieved a $10,000 legacy gift from the estate of Fayetteville-based artist Linda Sheets. Sheets gained national recgonition after liscensing her scratchbook design kits to Ampersand Art Supply in 2011. She died of cancer in 2018. Art Ventures Board President Sharon Killian says the gift will help preserve the memory of Sheets and help the gallery continue its work, which has moved to virtual exhibitions during the coronavirus pandemic. 

