Art Ventures Gets $10,000 Gift, Shifts to Virtual Exhibitions

This month, Art Ventures, a nonprofit art gallery, recieved a $10,000 legacy gift from the estate of Fayetteville-based artist Linda Sheets. Sheets gained national recgonition after liscensing her scratchbook design kits to Ampersand Art Supply in 2011. She died of cancer in 2018. Art Ventures Board President Sharon Killian says the gift will help preserve the memory of Sheets and help the gallery continue its work, which has moved to virtual exhibitions during the coronavirus pandemic.