Governor Addresses PUA Website Breach, Outlines Bar Reopening Timeline

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published May 18, 2020 at 7:00 PM CDT
covid-19.png

During Monday's coronavirus response briefing, Governor Asa Hutchinson addressed a breach of the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance website set up by the state to aid self-employed Arkansans. The website was taken down over the weekend after it became apparent that applicants' personal financial information could be discovered and possibly compromised. There has been debate about whether the report of the possible exposure of sensitive data is a crime or a whistleblower complaint. The governor also announced bars connected to restaurants can begin operations tomorrow, May 19, while stand-alone bars can start reopening on May 26 within certain guidelines. To watch the full briefing, click here

 
 

Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
