Ozark Folk Center Readies for Online Concert
Published May 20, 2020 at 12:28 PM CDT
The Ozark Folk Center in Mountain View isn't as lively as previous springs. To make up for the loss of live music the center is teaming up with
Ozarks Highlands Radio and Stone County-based Stone Bank for an online showcase of music on May 28.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
