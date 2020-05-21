© 2022 KUAF
Governor Reports Highest Coronavirus Case Increase in 24-Hour Period

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published May 21, 2020 at 7:00 PM CDT
In today's daily coronavirus response briefing, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced the highest increase in positive coronavirus cases in a 24 hour period with 455 cases. According to state Secretary of Health Nate Smith, 229 of those cases are from the federal correctional facility in Forrest City. The governor also issued guidelines for community and school team sports that go into effect on June 1 and provided an update on the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance website, which is now back online. To hear the full briefing, click here.

 

