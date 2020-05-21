© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Reflections in Black: June Bacon-Bercey

KUAF | By Timothy Dennis,
Raven Cook
Published May 21, 2020 at 12:40 PM CDT
june-bacon-bersey-headshot.jpg
Courtesy
/
Dail St. Claire
A headshot of June Bacon-Bercey, the first woman to become a TV meteorologist in the U.S.

Born in Wichita, Kan. in 1928, June Esther Bacon-Bercey gravitated toward science, and at a young age, her teachers encouraged her to pursue STEM studies. She would eventually become the first African American woman to receive a bachelor's degree in meteorology from UCLA. Bacon-Bercey would study meteorological impacts of atomic testing sites, and in 1971, she was hired by NBC affiliate WGRZ. Although she was hesitant about becoming an on-air personality for fear of diminishing the seriousness of her work, she broke the glass ceiling for women and people of color, and would eventually go on to work for the National Weather Service. She continued a lifetime of service and giving back, and worked diligently to encourage more women to pursue STEAM professions.

Timothy Dennis
Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas. As a budding musician in his formative years, he became enthralled with recording technology, which carried over into his collegiate studies of print and multimedia journalism at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Upon receiving his degree in journalism in 2011, Timothy immediately began working as a freelance reporter and photographer for the Washington County Observer in West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. It wasn't long before he left the newspaper business for radio and began working full-time as an announcer and news programmer for KURM AM/FM in Rogers.
Raven Cook
Reflections in Black is a weekly segment on Ozarks at Large, hosted by Raven Cook. Reflections in Black is dedicated to exploring the legacy of Black Americans, both in the United States and around the globe, by providing resources for understanding and hope for all people.
