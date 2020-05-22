Governor Provides Update on PUA, Business Grant Distribution

Ahead of Memorial Day weekend, Governor Asa Hutchinson gave an update on the distribution of funds from the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Arkansas Ready for Business programs and stressed the importance of practicing social distancing heading into the holiday weekend. As of noon, the PUA website accepted more than 7,100 applications from unemployed self-employed workers. More than 3,000 checks should go out to approved claimants tonight. Between 60 and 70 people will be working through the weekend to expedite approved PUA claims. Meanwhile, nearly 8,200 small business applicants have been approved for a Ready for Business grant, which aims to provide financial assistance for costs associated with reopening safely. State Secretary of Health Nate Smith said the health department hasn't found a connection between the most recent cases of coronavirus and business reopenings. For the full briefing, click here.



