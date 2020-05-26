Governor Says State Is at Critical Point As It Surpasses 60,000 Coronavirus Test Goal

At Tuesday's coronavirus response briefing, Governor Asa Hutchinson said he was pleased to see that most Arkansans followed pandemic guidelines during Memorial Day weekend, but was concerned about the few instances where social distancing protocols were not followed. The governor said the state is at a critical point at what he has described as a second peak in cases and individual discipline will be a critical part of what happens next. Hutchinson also announced the state had surpassed its goal of testing 60,000 residents during the month of May. He wrapped up the briefing with news about Secretary of Health Nate Smith, who has accepted a position at the CDC, but will remain with the state through the end of August. To watch the full briefing, click here.