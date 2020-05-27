© 2022 KUAF
Governor Reports Drop in New Coronavirus Cases From Jonesboro

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published May 27, 2020 at 7:05 PM CDT
Governor Asa Hutchinson held his daily coronavirus response briefing from Jonesboro where he reported 97 additional cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours out of more than 4,000 tests, which is the smallest case increase in several days. The governor also addressed the safety of elections in November. He said he believes he has until August to make a decision regarding "no-excuse" absentee voting. To watch the full briefing, click here.

Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
