Ozarks at Large Stories
The New Classroom: A Special KUAF Reporting Series on Education During COVID-19
0000017d-2122-dd26-adfd-e56710b50000The New Classroom is a special reporting series, supported by The Walton Family Foundation, exploring the struggles, changes and innovations in education during the COVID-19 pandemic. You can find reports in this series listed below.

Pandemic Changes How Teachers, Students Prepare for AP Exams

KUAF
Published May 27, 2020 at 2:33 PM CDT
Advanced Placement tests are exams offered in the U.S. by the College Board that give high school students the opportunity to earn college credit. This year, the exams are being offered online because of the coronavirus pandemic. Teachers and a student from Rogers Public Schools share what it's been like preparing virtually for the time.

