NWA Coronavirus Cases Continue Climbing, Hospitalizations Reach New High

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published May 29, 2020 at 6:05 PM CDT
Northwest Arkansas is the orange line on the graph presented by the governor.

At today's briefing, Governor Asa Hutchinson reported 239 new cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas, with the most new cases originating in Northwest Arkansas. There were 53 new cases in Washington County and 38 new cases in Benton County. There are also 113 Arkansans in hospitals because of the coronavirus, making it the highest number of hospitalizations since the pandemic began. The state also saw the highest increase in death in 24 hours with seven additional fatalities from the virus, which brings the total of deaths to 132. The governor has not scheduled any briefings over the weekend and plans to conduct Monday's briefing in Northwest Arkansas. To watch the full briefing, click here.

 

Ozarks at Large Stories CoronavirusCOVID-19
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
