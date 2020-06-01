Ozarks at Large Stories Coronavirus Pandemic Prompts Growth of Digital Health KUAF | By Kyle Kellams Published June 1, 2020 at 2:54 PM CDT Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Listen • 13:56 Courtey / UAMSDirector of Clinical Integration at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) Northwest Regional Campus. The coronavirus pandemic has more medical professionals, and patients, taking advantage of digital health. We speak with Michael Manley from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences about the past, present and future of the practice.