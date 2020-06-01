© 2022 KUAF
Coronavirus Pandemic Prompts Growth of Digital Health

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published June 1, 2020 at 2:54 PM CDT
Director of Clinical Integration at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) Northwest Regional Campus.

The coronavirus pandemic has more medical professionals, and patients, taking advantage of digital health. We speak with Michael Manley from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences about the past, present and future of the practice.  

Ozarks at Large Stories telemedicineCoronavirusCOVID-19
