© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Governor Holds Briefing in Rogers As Coronavirus Cases Skyrocket in NWA

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published June 1, 2020 at 6:50 PM CDT
covid-19.png

Governor Asa Hutchinson held his Monday briefing at Mercy Hospital in Rogers as coronavirus cases continue climbing in Northwest Arkansas. He also addressed the protests taking place in Arkansas and across the country in response to the killing of George Floyd by police officers in Minneapolis. The state added 190 positive cases of COVID-19 and reported 133 deaths from the virus. According to Secretary of Health Nate Smith, 43 percent of the cases in Northwest Arkansas have been in the Latinx community. The governor also discussed his meetings with poultry industry leaders and minority community leaders in the region. To watch the full briefing, click here.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories CoronavirusCOVID-19
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Related Content