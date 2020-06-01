Governor Holds Briefing in Rogers As Coronavirus Cases Skyrocket in NWA

Governor Asa Hutchinson held his Monday briefing at Mercy Hospital in Rogers as coronavirus cases continue climbing in Northwest Arkansas. He also addressed the protests taking place in Arkansas and across the country in response to the killing of George Floyd by police officers in Minneapolis. The state added 190 positive cases of COVID-19 and reported 133 deaths from the virus. According to Secretary of Health Nate Smith, 43 percent of the cases in Northwest Arkansas have been in the Latinx community. The governor also discussed his meetings with poultry industry leaders and minority community leaders in the region. To watch the full briefing, click here.