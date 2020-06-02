Bentonville Protest Begins Peacefully, Ends With Tear Gas

More than a thousand people gathered on the Bentonville square Monday evening to protest the murder of George Floyd by a former Minneapolis police officer and the killings of other black men by white law enforcement officers. The protest began peacefully, but tensions escalated after sunset and police repeatedly used tear gas to disperse protesters, who are accused of throwing water bottles and rocks at officers, as well as vandalizing two police vehicles.

