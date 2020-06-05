Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Fort Smith National Historic Site Begins Phased Reopening
Published June 5, 2020 at 12:03 PM CDT
Courtesy
/
Fort Smith National Historic Site
The
Fort Smith National Historic Site began its phased reopening June 1. Weather permitting and applying social distancing guidelines, park rangers will conduct roving interpretation on the grounds and trails. The Visitors Center will remain closed.
