Fort Smith National Historic Site Begins Phased Reopening

KUAF
Published June 5, 2020 at 12:03 PM CDT
Fort Smith National Historic Site

The Fort Smith National Historic Site began its phased reopening June 1. Weather permitting and applying social distancing guidelines, park rangers will conduct roving interpretation on the grounds and trails. The Visitors Center will remain closed.

