© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Governor Announces State Can Move Into Phase Two of Reopening Monday

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published June 10, 2020 at 7:00 PM CDT
nwa_region_response.jpg

Governor Asa Hutchinson has announced the state will begin moving into phase two of reopening on Monday, which means further easing of restrictions for businesses like restaurants that will be able to start operating at two-thirds indoor capacity. The governor also reported 288 additional cases of COVID-19 saying there was no evidence the new cases are related to the first phase of reopening. Pulaski, Washington and Benton Counties saw the greatest numbers of new cases and Hutchinson said the rise in cases in Northwest Arkansas is concerning. Although the governor is moving forward with further reopening, he also extended the public health emergency in the state for another 45 days. The number of deaths related to coronavirus rose by four bringing the total to 165. To watch the full briefing, click here.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories CoronavirusCOVID-19
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Related Content