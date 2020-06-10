Governor Announces State Can Move Into Phase Two of Reopening Monday

Governor Asa Hutchinson has announced the state will begin moving into phase two of reopening on Monday, which means further easing of restrictions for businesses like restaurants that will be able to start operating at two-thirds indoor capacity. The governor also reported 288 additional cases of COVID-19 saying there was no evidence the new cases are related to the first phase of reopening. Pulaski, Washington and Benton Counties saw the greatest numbers of new cases and Hutchinson said the rise in cases in Northwest Arkansas is concerning. Although the governor is moving forward with further reopening, he also extended the public health emergency in the state for another 45 days. The number of deaths related to coronavirus rose by four bringing the total to 165. To watch the full briefing, click here.