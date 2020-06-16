Governor Delivers Briefing From Hot Springs, Search-for-Work Requirement to Be Reinstated

Governor Asa Hutchinson delivered today's coronavirus response briefing from Hot Springs. He reported 274 new cases of COVID-19, which is lower than the number of cases reported over the last several days, but there were also an additional six deaths bringing the total to 188. The state has also tested all residents and staff at 150 long-term facilities with another 250 left to complete. Jennifer Dillaha, the Department of Health's director of immunizations, also broke down the impact of coronavirus on various age groups and Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston announced the search-for-work requirement for unemployment, which was suspended for much of the outbreak, will be reinstated at the end of the month. To watch the full briefing, click here.