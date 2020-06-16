© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

NWA Refugee Resettlement Nonprofit Hires New Executive Director

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich,
Kyle Kellams
Published June 16, 2020 at 3:31 PM CDT
64566744_100950551196371_3885827461547556864_o.jpg
Courtesy
/
Canopy NWA
Joanna Krause is now serving as executive director of Canopy NWA.

Joanna Krause has been selected to replace Canopy Northwest Arkansas's founding executive director, Emily Crane Linn. An agency of Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service, Canopy has resettled over 170 international refugees in Arkansas since the nonprofit was founded in 2016. Previously, Krause served as director of Canopy’s Integration Services. 

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
