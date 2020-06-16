NWA Refugee Resettlement Nonprofit Hires New Executive Director

Joanna Krause has been selected to replace Canopy Northwest Arkansas's founding executive director, Emily Crane Linn. An agency of Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service, Canopy has resettled over 170 international refugees in Arkansas since the nonprofit was founded in 2016. Previously, Krause served as director of Canopy’s Integration Services.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.