Washington County Sheriff Reports Positive Coronavirus Cases at Jail

On Wednesday morning, Washington County Sheriff Tim Helder announced there were at least 15 cases of COVID-19 at the county's detention facility. The cases were identified in a group of 40 quarantined detainees using rapid coronavirus test kits and than confirmed through lab testing that was recommended by the Arkansas Department of Health. All sheriff's office staff and jail detainees will now undergo testing. Earlier this week, the Benton County Sheriff's Office also announced one staff member and one detainee had tested positive for COVID-19.