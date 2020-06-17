© 2022 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Ozarks at Large Stories

Washington County Sheriff Reports Positive Coronavirus Cases at Jail

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published June 17, 2020 at 5:10 PM CDT
Washington County Sheriff Tim Helder says all staff and detainees at the facility are now being tested for COVID-19.

On Wednesday morning, Washington County Sheriff Tim Helder announced there were at least 15 cases of COVID-19 at the county's detention facility. The cases were identified in a group of 40 quarantined detainees using rapid coronavirus test kits and than confirmed through lab testing that was recommended by the Arkansas Department of Health. All sheriff's office staff and jail detainees will now undergo testing. Earlier this week, the Benton County Sheriff's Office also announced one staff member and one detainee had tested positive for COVID-19.

Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
