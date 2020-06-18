Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Then & Now: Catching Up With Brad Hammond of Olsson Engineering
Published June 18, 2020 at 1:57 PM CDT
Brad Hammond is the leader of Olsson's Fayetteville office.
In today's edition of the
Report, Paul Gatling catches up with Brad Hammond, who leads the Fayetteville office of Olsson, a nationally-recognized engineering firm based in Nebraska. Hammond joined Olsson when the firm acquired McGoodwin Williams & Yates in 2018. Northwest Arkansas Business Journal
Contributing reporter from Northwest Arkansas Business Journal and Talk Politics.
