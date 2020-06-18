© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Then & Now: Catching Up With Brad Hammond of Olsson Engineering

KUAF | By Paul Gatling
Published June 18, 2020 at 1:57 PM CDT
Brad Hammond is the leader of Olsson's Fayetteville office.

In today's edition of the Northwest Arkansas Business Journal Report, Paul Gatling catches up with Brad Hammond, who leads the Fayetteville office of Olsson, a nationally-recognized engineering firm based in Nebraska. Hammond joined Olsson when the firm acquired McGoodwin Williams & Yates in 2018.

Ozarks at Large Stories NWA Business Journal
Paul Gatling
Contributing reporter from Northwest Arkansas Business Journal and Talk Politics.
See stories by Paul Gatling
